Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 20,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

