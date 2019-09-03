Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $327,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 415,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,231,000 after purchasing an additional 227,446 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $21,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 83,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,373. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

