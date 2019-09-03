Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $2.11 Million in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 168.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 29.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,200. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 13,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Blackline’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

