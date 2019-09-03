Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $3.84 Million in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,287,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in VF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 674.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,158. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

