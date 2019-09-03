Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 2,250 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,713. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

