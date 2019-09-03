Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $340,165.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,127 shares of company stock worth $9,488,389. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 27,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

