Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 19,565,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,060,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 152.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $150,436,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.0% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 21,414,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 2,139,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 3,853,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

