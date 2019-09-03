NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Cap of $774,280.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $774,280.00 and $23,535.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,124,668 coins and its circulating supply is 404,124,668 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

