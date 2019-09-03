Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.47 Million

Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $617.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.17 million and the highest is $632.35 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $616.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. DA Davidson began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NOMD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,456. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 129.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 134,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

