Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSF. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 69 ($0.90) price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Shares of NSF opened at GBX 38.55 ($0.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.20. Non-Standard Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Non-Standard Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,280 ($22,579.38). Also, insider Heather McGregor bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,248.14). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 132,000 shares of company stock worth $4,728,000.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

