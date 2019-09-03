Norinchukin Bank The Sells 19,952 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 827,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

