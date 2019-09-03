Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,087 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

ANSS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.70. 19,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.