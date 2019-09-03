Northcoast Research Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)

Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $93.59. 613,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 602.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

