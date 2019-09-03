Northland Securities Analysts Give Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) a $59.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of AMBA traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $58.29. 1,362,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,568.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $191,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 924,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,802,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

