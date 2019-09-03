Northland Securities Reiterates “$15.00” Price Target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 95,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $844,035.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.