NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Trading Up 1.1%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.54, approximately 36,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 47,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

