Numen Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Numen Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.4% of Numen Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Numen Capital LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $18,898,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.