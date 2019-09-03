Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.89, 3,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

