NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,466. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.