NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.57. 386,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.