OAX (OAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $218,277.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $218,277.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01262910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018896 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

