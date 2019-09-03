OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $10,733.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00149161 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.06 or 1.00300918 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000466 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,726,948 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

