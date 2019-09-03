Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.83

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.83 and traded as low as $84.48. Omega Flex shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

