OneLedger Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 165.2% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.96 million and $1.10 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, UEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04529840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,634,067 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, BitForex, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.