Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 46,586 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HP were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 188,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,243. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 650,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,716. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.