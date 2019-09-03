Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 351,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

