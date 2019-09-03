Opacity Price Hits $0.0149 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Opacity has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1,835.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00212113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01265249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017400 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.