Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $635,129.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $635,129.00 and approximately $2,644.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.01264385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00087426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.