Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.22. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.75.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

