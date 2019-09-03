Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after buying an additional 864,131 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after buying an additional 729,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 171.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,704,000 after buying an additional 176,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22,531.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.37. 19,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

