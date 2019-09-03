Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,830,000 after buying an additional 712,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,603,000 after buying an additional 361,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,434,000 after buying an additional 348,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 209,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 158,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,507. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.9732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

