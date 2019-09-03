Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,138 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Comcast stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,616. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

