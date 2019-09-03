Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 67,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,738. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

