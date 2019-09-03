Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

