Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 390.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

