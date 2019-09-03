Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,780. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.