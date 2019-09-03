Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.2% during the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

