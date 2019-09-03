Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $17,278.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00212704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.01269380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

