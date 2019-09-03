O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

