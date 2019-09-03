Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $4.77 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.04575472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,438,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.