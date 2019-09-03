Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.18% of Outfront Media worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 258,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.