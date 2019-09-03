OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $8.94. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,096,585 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.