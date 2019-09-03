Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $392,980. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. 6,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

