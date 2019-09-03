Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,925,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,579. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

