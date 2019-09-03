Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,712,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,781,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $14,557,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 422.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 447,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 362,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 48.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,062. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

