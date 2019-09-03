Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 587,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Shares of HWCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 5,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,879. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James L. Pokluda III purchased 10,000 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $47,340. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.