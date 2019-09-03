Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

