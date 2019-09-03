Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Navigant Consulting worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sidoti lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 9,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

