Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.56. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.