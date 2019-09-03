Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,946 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 47.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Shares of OSK traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.